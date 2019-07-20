IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley defeated Tomohiro Ishii yesterday in their G1 Climax 29 match. Moxley is at the top of B Block with 6 points, and is currently undefeated since joining NJPW early last month.

After his match with Ishii, Moxley cut a promo in the ring on how he felt about his wrestling career, and also declared he's winning the G1 Climax.

"Thank you, Tomohiro Ishii for sharing the ring with me tonight, you sick bastard," Moxley said. "A few months ago, my career was pretty much in a toilet bowl, and then you guys welcome me over here to Japan. Made me feel like part of the family. Gave me this canvas on which to paint ugly, gruesome works of art. So I thank you for that.

"Let me tell you this, nobody on this planet, nobody on this Earth, in this world, in this universe can tell me what I'm capable of, or what I can and can't do, what I can or can't accomplish, only I can say that! Let me tell you this, and you better damn sure believe because I'm gonna do it or I'm gonna die trying, get used to it. Jon Moxley is going to win the G1!"

Moxley's next opponent in the G1 Climax is Shingo Takagi. For AEW, Moxley will face Kenny Omega at All Out in Chicago on August 31.

