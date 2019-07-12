Jon Moxley has been announced for the Starrcast III convention, which takes place during AEW All Out weekend in Chicago.

"As a wrestling fan, I couldn't imagine a cooler experience than Starrcast," Moxley told Sports Illustrated. "And whether it's in the ring, on the mic, or in-person, the Jon Moxley experience is an authentic one. I'm living it 24-7, so that's what you're always going to get."

Moxley will appear on Friday, August 30 for meet & greets, then an exclusive Q&A session hosted by AEW announcer and Senior Advisor Jim Ross.

"It will be an adventure," JR told SI. "Everything is on the table, there is nothing off-limits. Jon's very astute on a variety of topics, and this should be a compelling piece of business."

Starrcast will be Moxley's second post-WWE convention appearance. He told SI that fan events like these are a rewarding experience for him.

"One of the real amazing things that came along with this crazy journey is the ability to connect with fans all over the world from all walks of life," Moxley said. "Sometimes, that connection is strong enough that a high five after a match or a salute from the ring can mean more to someone than you realize. Getting to meet these fans in person at events like Starrcast is an even more rewarding experience for me."

Moxley will face Kenny Omega at the AEW All Out pay-per-view that Saturday.