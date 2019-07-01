As seen below, Jon Moxley took to Twitter this afternoon to show off the scars on his back from the brutal Non-Sanctioned Match with Joey Janela at Saturday's AEW Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach, FL. Moxley won that match, which was his AEW in-ring debut.

Moxley also re-tweeted an endorsement for Private Party, which was tweeted out by AEW announcer Jim Ross. Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen received lots of praise for their performances in the tag team match that took place on the AEW Fyter Fest pre-show.

The endorsement from JR read, "#PrivateParty has massive potential. Can't teach their athleticism."

On a related note, Canadian producer Kane Churko revealed on Twitter that he did the new AEW theme song for Moxley. He wrote on Twitter, "Insanely stoked to have written/produced the new @JonMoxley theme song that he came out to tonight at his debut match for @AEWrestling! It's an absolute career highlight for me and a dream come true! I couldn't believe it was real till the music hit! Life is crazy!!!"

You can see the related tweets below, along with a photo with Janela that Moxley tweeted after Fyter Fest: