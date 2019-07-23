GCW announced that Jon Moxley will face former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II on Saturday, September 14th at The Showboat in Atlantic City. It's not the first time that Ambrose has faced off with a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, as he clashed with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Below is a description for the event:

GCW and Josh Barnett are teaming up to bring back one of the most talked about events of the year when Bloodsport comes to The Showboat in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 14th! It's the ultimate hybrid. MMA meets Pro Wrestling in the most intense, physical, and groundbreaking event in years. Who will survive when s--t gets real?

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport I took place this past April in Jersey City, NJ. The main event featured Barnett battling Minoru Suzuki to a time limit draw.

Tickets for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II are available here. The event will also air on iPPV on FITE TV.