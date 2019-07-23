- Above is Sammy Guevara's YouTube vlog from the recent AEW Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place. Fight for the Fallen saw Guevara team with MJF and Shawn Spears for a six-man win over Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela and Darby Allin.

- The first-ever match between Jon Moxley and Pentagon Jr. will stream live on the Highspots Wrestling Network for subscribers. The match will headline Northeast Wrestling's Prison Break event on Friday, August 16 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

NEW Prison Break is also scheduled to feature Hale Collins vs. NEW Champion Darby Allin, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette and King Brian, Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn, Big Cass with Enzo Amore vs. Thrill Ride, Tasha Steelz vs. Penelope Ford, Private Party vs. The Flying Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude, plus LA Park will be in action.

- Speaking of Moxley, Violent Idols has announced that his "Unscripted Violence" theme song for AEW will be released on Friday, August 2 via digital platforms. We noted before that the theme was produced by Canadian producer Kane Churko.

"The @AEWrestling @JonMoxley entrance theme song "Unscripted Violence" produced by @KaneChurko will be released August 2nd to all digital music outlets! Pre-order/Pre-save link coming soon! Follow our social media pages @ViolentIdols for the latest updates! #JonMoxley," Violent Idols wrote on Twitter, seen below.