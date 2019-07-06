Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at last night's Future Stars of Wrestling Natural Born Killers event in Las Vegas.

Moxley took on Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux in his corner), the match would end in a no contest with both wrestlers taking out security after the match.

Kross faces Eddie Edwards in a First Blood Match at tomorrow's Impact Slammverysary XVII. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET. For Moxley, his next announced AEW match is at All Out against Kenny Omega on August 31.

You can check out Moxley's entrance and some of last night's action in the videos below.

