- Yesterday, CMLL honored Jushin Thunder Liger as he continues on his farewell tour. Liger faced Negro Casas, Caristico and Ultimo Guerrero in a four-way atomicos match in the main event, which you can see in the video above, starting at the 2:10:00 mark. Liger's final match will be at the Tokyo Dome for NJPW in January.

- Women of Wrestling will return with new episodes, beginning on Saturday, September 7 on AXS TV as part of the channel's night of wrestling, alongside NJPW.

- Ring of Honor's next event, Mass Hysteria, is on July 21 in Lowell, Massachusetts. After that is Summer Supercard (also featuring CMLL and NJPW wrestlers) on August 9 in Toronto. Below are the updated cards

Mass Hysteria

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Eli Isom (ROH World TV Championship)

* Bandido, Mark Haskins, and Tracy Williams vs. Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle

* PJ Black vs. Silas Young

* The Kingdom vs. Alex Shelley, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham

* Kenny King vs. Dragon Lee

Summer Supercard

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Caristico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario