Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Manchester, NH in this new video. Below is the current line-up:

* Aleister Black's Extreme Rules opponent will be announced

* Tag Team Summit with The New Day, Heavy Machinery and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match

* Carmella vs. Nikki Cross

- WWE stock was up 0.44% today, closing at $72.98 per share. Today's high was $73.94 and the low was $72.53.

- This week's WWE RAW viewership is delayed due to last week's Independence Day holiday. The RAW numbers should be released tomorrow afternoon and we will post them as soon as they are available.

- Karl Anderson took to Twitter this evening and said wrestling fans will now get to see The Club the way it's supposed to be - unhinged.

"Sure, we started it in Japan.. But now you're gonna see it all over the World, the way it's supposed to be, unhinged.. Enjoy," Anderson wrote, tagging Luke Gallows and AJ Styles in the tweet.

You can see Anderson's full post below: