Ken Shamrock is a UFC Hall of Famer in addition to being a two-time WWE champion. He won both the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship during the Attitude Era and has been outspoken of the WWE product since then.

Shamrock discussed what he thinks of the criticism he gets for his WWE opinions when he joined Ryback's podcast.

"I've always done that and even in a sense of it being detrimental to me and my career. But the way I grew up as a kid and the struggles I went through, I think the one thing that was instilled in me by my dad is if you can't speak the truth and somebody is going to be offended because you are speaking that, then there's something wrong with them and not you," said Shamrock. "You should be able to say something without accusing or trying to hurt somebody. Somebody can ask me what I think about the product and I can say, you know, I really like to see more toughness in there. I would like to see them trying to be more aggressive and more wrestling and less soap opera. Real wrestlers, get real wrestlers in there, don't be pushing people that aren't wrestlers. Getting more aggressive and more of the attitude type thing.

"But it's just my opinion, and someone comes back with, 'How dare you speak bad of WWE?' It's like, woah, hold up. That's not what I did. I gave my opinion on what I thought should happen, or needs to happen. Someone comes up to me and asks me why I left the WWF and I give them my reasons, and then they respond with, 'Oh, how dare you talk about that. You have no right to say anything like that.' It's like, um, I was asked and I told. To me, if you can't do that you might as well put a gun to your head and shoot yourself because if you can't speak freely and be honest with how you feel and what has happened to you as a person and other people get mad about that, that's their problem. If you are living someone else's life and someone else's vision put a gun to your head and shoot yourself because you now don't have a life of your own."

Shamrock has been wrestling off-and-on throughout his MMA career but was with WWE for just about two-and-a-half years. Even with that, he seems to believe it's a given that he'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day and it's a matter of "when" not "if."

"You know what? I've run across different people at signings and different things like that, but listen, Macho Man, it took him 30 years to get in or something like that. Obviously, I want to go in and I feel like I deserve to get in, but I am also okay with waiting because I know that there is a lot of other guys that put a lot more time than me that didn't get in for a very long time," stated Shamrock.

"So, I understand it. I just have to wait my time. I know that I will get in but I just don't know when."

