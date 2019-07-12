Kenny Omega took to Twitter today to announce a new match for AEW Fight for the Fallen on Saturday. It will be Riho and Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima in tag team action.

"Tomorrow at #FightForTheFallen , MORE action from our incredible women's division! 2 undefeated superstars in #AEW taking on 2 exciting new debuts! More info on our official channels after I get in trouble for posting this!," Omega tweeted.

So, not quite 3 hours, but here we go!



"The Buy In" pre-show for Fight for the Fallen will begin at 7:30pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel this Saturday night. The Fight for the Fallen main card will then begin at 8:15pm ET, for free on BR Live. Fight for the Fallen will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

Riho and Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajiima

Chris Jericho will have a live mic

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In Pre-show

MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

The Buy In Pre-show

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates