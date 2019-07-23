As seen in the new video above, Kevin Owens has issued a challenge to Shane McMahon for the August WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Owens says he will leave WWE if Shane wins.

"Shane, I know you plan on addressing me on SmackDown Live, so I figured I would address you right here, right now because I have this overwhelming need to tell you that as a human, I consider you to be nothing more than a disgusting rotting piece of garbage. But I actually think you are even worse than that as a business man because we know what's about to happen," Owens said.

"SummerSlam is right around the corner and before we know it, you're going to announce yourself in a match at SummerSlam. Well, when you do that, why don't you put yourself in a match at SummerSlam against me? You know, because SmackDown Live h as been a one-man show for far too long now and Tuesday nights have become nothing more than a vehicle for you to come out and tell everybody how great you are, and inflate your own giant ego, and for you to belittle everyone around you. And quite frankly I can't take it anymore, it makes me sick, makes me want to throw up. I just can't take it anymore, I can't take it. So, how about this - you make this match at SummerSlam, Shane, and if you beat me, I'll quit. I'll leave."

Shane will likely respond to the challenge on this week's SmackDown episode.