Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens is now official for WWE SummerSlam. Per the stipulation, Owens will quit WWE if he loses the match.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Shane accept the match after Owens issued a video challenge during RAW Reunion on Monday night.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Below is the updated announced SummerSlam card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.