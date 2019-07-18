- After weeks of teaser vignettes, Killian Dain made his return to WWE NXT TV on last night's episode. He attacked Matt Riddle after Riddle's match with Arturo Ruas. Dain hasn't been seen on TV since SAnitY's short run on the main roster, which ended when Eric Young was sent to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup. Above is video from Dain's return and attack on Riddle.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose turns 28 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon turns 71, former WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow turns 56 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Joey Mercury turns 40.

- Kushida's undefeated record continued on this week's NXT episode as he defeated Apollo Crews from SmackDown. You can see a few shots from the match below, including their post-match show of respect: