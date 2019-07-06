WWE Champion Kofi Kingston spoke with TMZ Sports about meeting UFC Fighter Jon Jones in an airport, and if the former UFC Champion could have a run in the WWE.

While at the airport, Kingston randomly bumped into Jones and spoke about how appreciative he was to meet one of the greatest fighters of all-time.

"We were at the airport getting ready to go to Europe, and somebody was taking a picture of me—smiling for their selfie, and I see Jon Jones, and I'm like, 'Oh! Excuse me for one second. Hey, Jon, can I get a picture?'" Kingston recalled. "Because he's one of the greatest of all-time, one of the greatest fighters of our time.

"You just appreciate the level of skill. I always appreciate being in the presence of great athletes, people who are great at what they do. ... It was cool, he was really laid-back, real humble, it's always awesome when you see somebody on television that you appreciate and then you see them in real life and they're a good person, too. It was a real honor meeting him."

Kingston believed some of the baseline skills are there for Jones to make an appearance in WWE, noting there's been plenty of others who have already crossed over to WWE.

"He's definitely got the height, he's got the skill—and from what I see—he's got the right attitude, but we'll see," Kingston responded. "I think a lot of people would love to see Jon Jones in there. We'll have to see what his hips look like if we wanted to put him in the New Day, you know what I'm saying?

"That crossover is always so cool to see. How many people are fans of WWE and want to come in and play a character, or have a match in some way shape or form—Floyd Mayweather, another guy who was able to come in and do that. A lot of people have been able to come in and crossover, that's the appeal WWE has."

