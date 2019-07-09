We noted before how WWE Champion Kofi Kingston announced that he was injured at the beginning of Monday's SmackDown live event in Glens Falls, NY. Kofi did not wrestle, but did toss pancakes to the crowd and stay at ringside for Big E and Xavier Woods' win over The B Team.

Kofi also told fans that he was injured the night before at the WWE live event in Binghamton, NY, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event. He added that he would be ready for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

In an update, Kofi is currently dealing with back issues, according to PWInsider. It's believed that Kofi will be kept out of the ring on tonight's SmackDown as well, giving him time to rest up and heal before Sunday's pay-per-view.

As Kofi said on Monday night in front of the crowd, the belief within WWE is that he will be good to go for Sunday's title defense against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

A Ladder Match stipulation has been rumored for Joe vs. Kofi at Extreme Rules, but there's no word yet on if they will announce that during tonight's go-home edition of SmackDown, or if the injury will prevent that from happening.

Stay tuned for updates on Kofi's status.