- Above is a clip from this week's WWE Ride Along with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics reviewing the new Cheetos Chicken Sandwich from KFC, the presenting sponsor of the episode.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured an in-ring segment that ended with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston dropping Samoa Joe ahead of their Extreme Rules match. There had been speculation on a stipulation being added to the match, but none has been announced as of this writing. As seen below, the highlights of the segment was Kofi giving Joe the middle finger after Joe took a shot at Kofi and his family:

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy. This is the same pre-SmackDown dark match that has taken place for a few weeks now. As seen below, Ali tweeted footage from the match: