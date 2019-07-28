- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained his title against Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe at last night's WWE Smackville (full results here). After the match, Kingston had some words for his upcoming SummerSlam opponent, Randy Orton.

"I hope he's watching, I hope you watched that!" Kingston exclaimed. "Because momentum is building, baby, and at SummerSlam we're gonna run it back! We're going to make it right. You know what I'm saying? We're going to finish it the way it should be finished at the biggest party of the summer. I'm going to see you in Toronto. And from what I understand, snakes don't like the cold."

- At yesterday's Insane Championship Wrestling event in Glasgow, Scotland, KUSHIDA made his debut for the promotion. In the main event, KUSHIDA defeated "Just Justice" Jackie Polo by submission.

Still feels unreal I saw @KUSHIDA_0904 in an @InsaneChampWres ring. What an incredible match with @JackiePolo and a great sign of respect after it! pic.twitter.com/lWTTojb8LD — Grantissimo ?? (@Grantissimo) July 28, 2019

- Drake Maverick was on the hunt for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth while WWE was in Nashville for WWE Smackville. In the video below, Maverick said he wanted to blend in with the locals to have a better chance at surprising Truth. Maverick put on some sunglasses, a cowboy hat, and did his best "yee-haw."