WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with The Hindustan Times and said he's a lot busier now that he's the WWE Champion. He was asked what has been the biggest change since he won the title at WrestleMania 35.

"It's the best feeling ever. I am very busy now but it is in the best way possible," Kofi said. "Now, I have a lot of media interviews and a lot more singles matches than before. This is everything that I wanted when I joined the company and I won't say that I am working harder but it is true that the work is way more."

Kofi was also asked about how he's become an idol to some fans because of his inspiring story, and if that comes with any extra pressure.

"Winning the WWE Championship has been my dream for a very long time," Kofi said. "But what motivates me more is to inspire people to go out and follow their dreams. I am living proof that if you work hard enough, you will be able to achieve anything and I take a lot of pride in what I have achieved."

Regarding the transition from working tag matches in The New Day to being mainly a singles Superstar again, Kofi said it took some time to re-adjust to, but it's different in the best possible way.

"It is different," Kofi said. "I have been working matches with Big E and Xavier (Woods) for the last five years and tag matches are a completely different ball game. It took me a bit to time to get adjusted but my story has added a lot of chapters to itself and trust me, it is been different in the best possible way."