Kongo Kong was a unique signing by Impact Wrestling in 2017 as it was his first time being with a major promotion despite being nearly 40 years old. The big man had a couple of shots at the World Title but was never able to capture a championship before departing Impact in 2019.

Kong talked his time in Impact when he joined Cut The Promo Wrestling Podcast.

"I had done a couple shows with Abyss where we tagged and we worked against each other and eventually he told me that I'm going to get you a tryout in Orlando [for Impact]. Eventually he called me and gave me the dates he needed me to come there and try out. I tried out the first day and they said they didn't need me to try out anymore and I was signed up," stated Kong.

Kong had both singles and tag team matches against Johnny Impact and Kong says the Johnny Impact character is nothing like the person who portrays it, John Hennigan.

"Johnny always seemed like a really cool guy. He plays the character on television and that's not him where he's that cocky guy," revealed Kong. "He's totally not that guy outside of the ring. He's one of the better guys at most things and he's one of coolest guys I know."

Kong last appeared on the March 23 tapings of Impact and was released by Impact shortly afterwards. He says the release came as a surprise as he was told by the company that they had future plans for him.

"On the very last set of tapings I did for Impact, they told me if I would be okay with doing a segment with Johnny Impact and something where I ran and jumped into Lake Ontario. I kind of called them and asked is this something I'm gonna come back from and they were like, 'oh yeah you'll be back on TV and you'll be wrestling Brian Cage' and I was like okay as long as this isn't a way to say goodbye," said Kong. "It just so happened that we did it and I ran and jumped into the pool and I wrestled Brian Cage and on the following week of television I never got invited back.

"Why or what transpired after that I have no clue but I don't think it's anything I've done. I've stepped up and done whatever they wanted me to do. They had a different vision and I moved on."