During the first night of New Japan's G1 Climax 29, Kota Ibushi injured his ankle in his match with KENTA. That was on July 6. Ibushi is still in the G1 tournament, he recently defeated SANADA last Saturday and today, he was in a match in Hiroshima against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino.

Ibushi shared an update about his ankle on Twitter today. In his post, he wrote that he feels that it's doing well and that the machine that he's using, the AT-mini is working very good.

His full post translated: "I returned from Hiroshima on the first bullet train but I can not sleep at all! But there was a stimulus that came in again in a long time in yesterday's game. Enjoy the game. I completely forgot. There were a couple of reasons why I couldn't enjoy it, but from now on I enjoy it! I remembered! Do it! I feel that my feet are doing well. This AT-mini is very good."

Below is the photo that he shared today and what his ankle looked like earlier this month: