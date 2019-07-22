NBC7 in Panama City Beach, FL reports that Lacey Evans will appear on an upcoming episode of Lifetime's Military Makeover, which is hosted by Montel Williams.

The show transforms the homes of military families and was in Panama City Beach this past weekend for the big reveal of a home owned by Cody Patron, the Gold Star widow of a man who was killed in the line of duty back in 2011. The home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael last October.

There's no word yet on when the Military Makeover episode will air, but we will keep you updated. Above is a local news story on the episode.

On a related note, Lacey took to Twitter this weekend with a video to promote a Veteran-owned business, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. The RAW Superstar previously served in the United States Marines as a military police officer. She also works closely with the Hire Heroes USA non-profit organization at various WWE events throughout the year.

She wrote, "Transitioning out of the military into civilian employment is something many veterans struggle with. But there are so many veteran owned and operated companies such as this @jdogjunkremoval that are on a mission to hire and help veterans, their families and the community!"

You can see her Twitter video below: