- Mandy Rose works on her upper body and shoulders in this new gym clip from her personal YouTube channel.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in North Little Rock, Arkansas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

* Eric Young, Robert Roode and EC3 vs. The Lucha House Party

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, Maria Kanellis became the new WWE 24/7 Champion on tonight's RAW after forcing husband Mike Kanellis to lay down and let her pin him, right after Mike had pinned R-Truth for the title. Mike and Maria both took to Twitter after the show to comment on the title change.

Mike wrote, "Well it was fun while it lasted #RAW #WWE @WWE"

Maria added, "FIRST. EVER. PREGNANT. CHAMPION!!!! #momlife #13weekspregnant"

You can see their full tweets below: