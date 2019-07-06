Earlier today, Lacey Evans posted a heartfelt tribute to her father, who passed away four years ago due to an overdose. Evans noted "he was broken, addicted, and depressed, but had so much life left to live."

Along with posting some photos of her dad, Evans had much more to say:

"Four years ago today my dad took his last breath. Overdose. He left seven kids and a wife crushed with holes to this day we try and fill. He was broken, addicted and depressed but had so much life left to live. He lost. He let it win. A battle so many fight but don't want to talk about Until the kids are left crying, wives lonely and parents heart broken. If you or someone you know are dealing with addiction or depression get help.

"Don't ignore the issue no matter how small it may seem. Work on it. Get the help and wake up every day knowing people love you. Life is short and it will get better. The sun will shine again, those good days will return and you are worth it. Dont let it win. Don't lose. Don't give up. #BreakTheCycle #Depression #Addiction #GetHelp"

Evans is scheduled to team up with Baron Corbin in a Winner Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at next Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules. If Corbin and Evans lose, they can't challenge for Rollins and Lynch's titles again.