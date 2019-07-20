Lacey Evans shared on Instagram a personal story about having gestational diabetes and how she badly wanted to make sure she was healthy and happy for her daughter.

In her post, Evans explained, "I had gestational diabetes and was 210lbs after I had my daughter. I wanted so badly to make sure I was healthy, happy and set the example as a mother. I wanted to be sober. Mentally strong and a motivator. I got what I wanted and continue to work for it every single day. .Made Of Muscle MOM...

Before she posted her story, Evans posted a message earlier that said, "I don't hide my scars. They are proof that I showed up for life. And fought."

Below are both of her posts: