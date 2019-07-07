- Above is the full Extreme Rules WWE Title Match between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns from Extreme Rules 2016. Reigns entered the match as the champ and hit Styles in midair with a spear to retain the championship.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte.

- At next Sunday's Extreme Rules, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winner Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Match. In the lead-up to the match, Evans continued to taunt Rollins on social media.