Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match has been announced for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The match was announced on tonight's RAW after last week's Falls Count Anywhere match and stage explosion with the two red brand big men.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley