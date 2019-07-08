At last night's Slammiversary XVII PPV, Impact World Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) were able to retain the titles against The Rascalz and LAX. Near the end of the bout, Santana went down with an injury, which was planned out in advance of the match.

Last night was also Santana and Ortiz's final match with the promotion, according to F4WOnline's Daily Update.

As noted, both WWE and AEW have interest in signing Santana and Ortiz. For WWE, they are looking to pick up as much talent as possible, while AEW is focused on continuing to build up its tag team division.

Santana and Ortiz joined LAX back in March of 2017 and are four-time Impact World Tag Team Champions. The are the longest reigning tag champs (261 days) and longest reigning combined tag champs (662 days).