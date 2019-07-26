- Above is a promo for Saturday's WWE Smackville special on the WWE Network. The special is scheduled to air from 9pm until 10pm ET, from the WWE live event in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena. We will have live coverage of the event here on the site.

WWE has announced Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and a musical performance by Elias. The arena is also advertising Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus a title defense from SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods. It's possible that these two matches will not air on the WWE Network special.

- WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong turns 36 years old today while Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard turns 24 and wrestling legend "Wildfire" Tommy Rich turns 63.

- Lio Rush released his latest hip-hop single this week, titled Scenic Lullaby. Rush has been away from WWE since mid-April following reports of backstage heat with officials and co-workers. It's been reported that he was headed back to WWE NXT, but that hasn't been confirmed. You can see Rush's tweets on the new song below:

