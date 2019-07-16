- It's likely that we will see another title match between The Kabuki Warriors and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in the near future. The title match on this week's SmackDown saw Peyton Royce and Billie Kay retain their titles after Asuka and Kairi Sane won by count out. The IIconics intentionally lost by count out just to keep their titles, setting up the potential rematch for the titles at SummerSlam. The post-match angle saw Sane and Asuka attack the champs. Above is video from the match.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode opened with a pre-recorded promo from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Gulak talked about retaining over Tony Nese at Extreme Rules, and proving that he is the greatest cruiserweight in the division. Gulak then called on any potential challengers to step up for a shot, and welcomed everyone to his era of 205 Live, where pain and punishment waits.

There's no word yet on who will challenge Gulak next, perhaps at SummerSlam, but WWE once again aired a new vignette for Humberto Carrillo on this week's show. Carrillo talked about his last year in WWE and said he's now focused on capturing the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

- WWE began a new storyline with Liv Morgan on this week's SmackDown episode. It was believed that Liv would receive more TV time after she was mentioned in last week's anti-Shane McMahon promo from Kevin Owens. Tonight's SmackDown saw Liv speak up during Shane's Town Hall meeting, leading to a singles match with Charlotte Flair.

Liv controlled most of the match and almost put Flair away, but Flair ended up winning by submission. Liv got emotional after the loss, snatched the headset from Corey Graves and then made a cryptic comment on her future. She referred to the earlier insults from Flair and said, "Charlotte was right and when I come back I'm going to be real!"

Liv, who is still trending on Twitter due to the SmackDown appearance, has not commented on the storyline but she did make a post-match tweet that just included a hashtag and two emoji, as seen below: