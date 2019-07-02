The belief within WWE is that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have agreed to terms on new WWE contracts, according to PWInsider, but those new deals may not have been signed yet.

Gallows and Anderson reuniting The Club with AJ Styles is seen as a good sign that the former RAW Tag Team Champions will be staying with WWE. There had been strong speculation on Gallows and Anderson leaving WWE when their current contracts expire this fall. They had reportedly turned down lucrative five-year deals and were unhappy with how they had been used in the WWE storylines.

As noted, Gallows, Anderson and Styles have tweeted on The Club and last night's RAW that saw Styles turn heel turn on WWE United States Champion Ricochet. You can see their comments below:

NONE...Welcome to the party ?????? https://t.co/3R47IXRv8b — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) July 2, 2019