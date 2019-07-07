UFC 239 was a crowning moment for fighters such as Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes and Jorge Masvidal. But for others, it marked what could be the end of the road inside the Octagon.

UFC president Dana White believes former champions Luke Rockhold and Holly Holm should both retire following defeats in knockout fashion this past Saturday night from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena. Rockhold was finished by Jan Blachowicz and Holm lost to Nunes.

"I think Luke should talk about hanging it up," White said during his portion of the post-fight press conference. He's been knocked out viciously a few times. He has had a good career, been a great fighter; I'd like to see him hang it up."

Rockhold, who will turn 35 in October, is a former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion. He has now lost three of his last four, with all three of the defeats coming via knockout to Blachowicz (at light heavyweight), Yoel Romero and Michael Bisping.

As for Holm, added "I don't want to start going retirement crazy. (Holm) has had an amazing career, is one of the sweetest human beings you can meet. I think she needs to take a look at (her future)."

Holm, who will be 38 in October, won several titles in boxing before transitioning full-time to MMA. She won the UFC title in 2015 with a head-kick knockout of Ronda Rousey but is just 2-5 since.