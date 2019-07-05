Major League Wrestling is looking to entertain fans and turn some new heads their way when they come to pay-per-view for the first time this Fall.

MLW CEO Court Bauer told Sports Illustrated that on Saturday, November 2, the company will debut for the very first time on pay-per-view. The event will be called Saturday Night SuperFight and it will take place near Chicago at Cicero Stadium. To top off the excitement, Bauer announced that all of MLW's championship titles will be defended at the show.

"This is a chance for MLW to make a statement," said Bauer. "We want to give value to our fans. That's why we're charging only $19.95."

The show will be available to purchase on all cable and dish carriers in the United States and Canada, and the ability to live stream the event is still being set. Bauer explained how, during this past year, the company has been reaching it's production goals as they anticipate this first-time event.

"This year has been about expanding into live programming," Bauer stated. "The evolution of a promotion is to produce more live content, and another milestone for us is pay-per-view. And now, we're going to get there with Saturday Night SuperFight on November 2."

Bauer is adamant that the matches for Saturday Night SuperFight will have a natural build leading up to the pay-per-view. He wants to make sure the company doesn't put together a card just weeks before the show airs.

"Watch carefully this summer," said Bauer. "This card isn't going to be thrown together in late October. All the seeds will be planted, and all of the championships will be on the line.

"I have a lot of goals for MLW. After hitting live television, we are moving to another goal in pay-per-view," said Bauer. "And now the onus is on us to deliver something that feels different, especially in such a competitive environment. So we're going to bring a legitimate superfight to pay-per-view with Saturday Night SuperFight."