As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville botched their lines when promoting a tag team match for next week.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the botched segment was likely a live shot, which explains why it wasn't edited before it aired. What makes the botched lines even worse is that Rose and Deville reportedly practiced their promos all through the afternoon, but both still managed to mess the lines up.

WWE still hasn't clarified if next week's match will be to earn a future title shot, or if it will be against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, but we will keep you updated. There's been speculation on The IIconics possibly defending in a Triple Threat at SummerSlam against Rose and Deville, plus Asuka and Kairi Sane, but that has not been confirmed.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

