Mandy Rose recently spoke with The Wrap and said she's not worried about the focus on her looks possibly taking away from her wrestling talent and her very real power.

"No, I love it. It's part of my character. It makes me who I am," Rose said. "I always said, even in Developmental, 'Yeah, I'm the beauty and all that. I'm the hot one, the sexy one — but I also have the brains and the strength to back it up.' So, that was my biggest thing."

Rose, who has her own "Fit with Mandy" fitness app and a line of Amarose beauty products, admitted she's building a brand with her WWE fame. She's already appeared on WWE Tough Enough and Total Divas. Rose also acknowledged that the Total Divas casting was "super valuable" and will help in her future endeavors.

"It was a really good opportunity for me, but it was also a learning experience as well," Rose said of Total Divas. "I got put on with all the women who had been in the company for a very long time and had been doing this for a lot longer, and I'm the rookie starting. It's such a more mainstream demographic that watches Total Divas."