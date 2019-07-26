Maria Kanellis took to Instagram this week and revealed that she spent Tuesday in the emergency room of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.

Kanellis, who appeared on Monday's WWE RAW Reunion special in a backstage segment, noted on Instagram that she was hospitalized due to complications from her second pregnancy.

This could be why the WWE 205 Live contract signing between Mike Kanellis and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick never happened. Drake did appear in a backstage segment to announce that next week's match would be Unsanctioned, but they never appeared in front of the live crowd.

Maria wrote on Instagram, "This is where I spent my day yesterday. Baby number 2 is giving me a run for my money. I had acute vomiting, a headache, and I was dehydrated. I threw up from 6am-3pm nonstop. I have never missed a day at WWE that wasn't planned for in advance. But yesterday I was forced to stay away. It was a wild day! I received fluids, nausea meds, and Tylenol. They think I had a flu bug but I am feeling much better today. The nurses and doctors were fantastic and very caring. This pregnancy is definitely different from the first time. Baby 2 is doing good and that is what matters most. I am blessed to be pregnant and to have a beautiful 15 month old. Plus, women get pregnant all the time, work jobs, have other children, keep house, go to school, travel, have a second job, no paid maternity leave, are single, adopt, and so many other things. So, I keep things in perspective even when I have a tough day or 6 weeks.... I am still incredibly BLESSED!!! #secondpregnancy #12weekspregnant #seeyounextweek"

Maria indicated that she will be back next week.