Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Maryse is scheduled to be at this Monday's RAW Reunion, according to PWInsider. Maryse is expected to help promote the July 23 return of Miz & Mrs. to the USA Network.

Maryse's last appearance on WWE TV was back in February at WWE Elimination Chamber where she and Miz announced they would be having another baby.

For those who missed it, below is the updated listing of Legends, Hall of Famers and Superstars advertised for Monday's RAW Reunion special from the Amalie Arena in Tampa:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Maryse

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather