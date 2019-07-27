- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring memorable women special guest referees. The group included: Stacy Keibler, AJ Lee, Trish Stratus, Lacey Evans, Stephanie McMahon, Dana Brooke, and others.

- The Rock will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday. He'll also be on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday as he promotes his new film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

- As noted, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream will defend his title against Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II on August 10. In the video below Dunne, sent a message to Strong (who's birthday was yesterday) and Dream that he not only plans on taking the title, but maybe he'll break his own record of when he held the WWE UK Championship for 685 days.

"Roderick Strong, do you think I care that it's your birthday? And Velveteen Dream, do you think I care how long you've held the North American Championship?" Dunne questioned. "I'm the longest reigning champion in NXT history. So, at TakeOver: Toronto, I'm going to win that North American Championship, and then, I'll break my own record."