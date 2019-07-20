- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the scariest WWE Superstar debuts. The group included: "The Demon" Finn Balor, Gangrel, Papa Shango, and Boogeyman.

- Below is next week's new content on the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE Photo Shoot: Shane McMahon (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live featuring Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Drew Gulak in a non-title match (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Saturday - Smackville (9 pm ET)

* Sunday - Rebuilding Big Show, which looks at Big Show's 25 years in wrestler (10 pm ET)

- Mick Foley originally showed off the WWE 24/7 Championship back in May when the title was first introduced. Foley will also be appearing on this Monday's RAW Reunion and apparently wants to bring the title home with him.

"I'm not coming back to #RAW just for the sake of coming back. I'm coming back to bring my baby home! #RAWReunion"