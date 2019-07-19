Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James underwent surgery this past Tuesday to repair the torn ACL in her right knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama and it was a success.

James injured her knee during a match with Carmella at a live event in Waco, Texas on June 1st. Speaking to MickieJames.com, James discussed how the injury occurred.

"From the very moment of impact, I knew something was wrong," James said. "I hoped against all odds that it wasn't a serious injury, but it was that bad.

"I don't fault Carmella. She has always been a professional. I've been very lucky to avoid major injuries in the past, but eventually, everyone's luck runs out in the ring. After 20 years, I guess mine did."

The expected recovery time for reconstruction ACL surgery like this is about nine months. James noted that during that time, she plans to keep busy.

"You're going to see me doing things I haven't been able to do in ages," James said. "We're talking fan expos and conventions, more music performances and, of course, appearances with WWE."

