Mike Kanellis took to Twitter today to issue a warning ahead of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, Kanellis will be facing a fine from 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on tonight's show, and Maverick is forcing him to compete against an opponent that has not been announced.

Kanellis said he's coming to mess stuff up tonight.

He wrote, "Tonight on @WWE205Live I'm going to mess ['pile of poo' emoji] up #WWE"

Mike, who lost to Zack Ryder in just a few seconds on this week's WWE RAW episode after wife Maria Kanellis continued to insult him in their new red brand storyline, made another tweet that said he will make 205 Live the most talked about show of the week.

He added, "20 years ago I sat in the Worcester Centrum Center and watched @RealMickFoley win the @WWE Championship from @TheRock. That moment made me want to become a #WWE Wrestler. Tonight, in the same building, I plan on making @WWE205Live the most talked about show of the week."

We noted earlier that Maria will also be back on 205 Live for tonight's episode.

On a related real-life note, Kanellis celebrated two years of sobriety from prescription painkillers on Monday. He marked the milestone with a lengthy post on Twitter.

"2 years ago this picture was taken. It was my attempt at trying to make my wife laugh," Mike wrote of the photo seen below. "I told her I was jumping on the wagon and staying on. Truth is, I had just confessed to her I was addicted to pain killers. I had no clue where my life was going to go from there. Would I lose my wife? Would I lose my job? Would I lose everything? The only thing I knew was that I was not going to lose my life. I had too much to live for. As I sit h ere, 2 years later, 2 years sober, I am so incredibly thankful I made that decision. It hasn't been easy, but it's damn sure been worth it. My life is truly a MIRACLE. Amazing wife, beautiful baby girl, 2nd baby on the way and an incredible job. Sometimes in life the only thing we can do is tell ourselves that this is going to be the hardest fight of my life, then put our heads down and start fighting. I'm so glad I fought. Never stop fighting!"

You can see all three tweets below.