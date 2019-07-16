- This week's WWE RAW saw The Viking Raiders win another squash match over two local enhancement talents, billed as Vinny Gruner and Jackson James. Gruner was played by Long Island indie wrestler VsK while James was played by Jack Tomlinson, who graduated from Curt Hawkins' Create-A-Pro Academy. Above is video from the match.

- After the squash loss to Zack Ryder on last night's WWE RAW, Mike Kanellis will return to WWE 205 Live on tonight's episode as the feud with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick continues. Maria Kanellis noted on Twitter that she will also be there. Maverick is ordering Kanellis to wrestle tonight, but there's no word yet on who he will face. WWE is also teasing a new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, as seen in the teaser below:

Drew Gulak remains in control Since returning to action in June after a brief hiatus, Drew Gulak has displayed a more aggressive attitude and in-ring repertoire. At WWE Stomping Grounds, Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa and then-champion Tony Nese to at long last lay claim to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. This past Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, Gulak proved that his victory at WWE Stomping Grounds was no fluke and defeated his former friend The Premier Athlete to retain the championship in his hometown of Philadelphia. Long gone are the campaign slogans and PowerPoint presentations, as Gulak is focused on letting his abilities inside the squared circle do the talking. With The Biggest Event of the Summer on the horizon, will a new challenger make a strong case to be the one to face the champion?

- Braun Strowman tweeted his new Hefty commercial with Alexa Bliss, which you can see below: