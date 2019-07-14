MJF apparently injured his elbow at last night's AEW Fight for the Fallen during his 6-man tag match. MJF teamed up with Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara in a winning effort against Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc, and Joey Janela.

MJF was scheduled to be at tonight's Inspire Pro Wrestling event, but was pulled to prevent any further injury. Below is Inspire Pro Wrestling's statement on MJF not being able to wrestle for them.

"BREAKING NEWS: AS THE ADDAGE GOES, 'CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE.' At approximately 4:07 this morning, INSPIRE PRO was delivered the unfortunate news that PURE PRESTIGE CHAMPION MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN sustained a severe elbow injury at last night's FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event. With MJF scheduled to appear at next week's TRIPLEMANIA, the decision was made to pull him from tonight's event to prevent any further injury. THEREFORE, MJF will NOT be defending his PURE PRESTIGE CHAMPIONSHIP tonight against RICKY STARKS. With MJF soon to become exclusive to AEW, the opportunity to reschedule the match is not possible. Therefore, MJF and INSPIRE have come to a mutual agreement to VACATE the PURE PRESTIGE TITLE."

