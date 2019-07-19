AEW announced today that MJF has signed a new contract.

As seen below, the Twitter announcement noted that this is an extension to his original contract, making it a new multi-year agreement.

MJF also remains under contract to Major League Wrestling, but apparently that deal does not prevent him from doing anything with AEW. He will challenge MLW World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart at MLW's Never Say Never 2019 event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25.

AEW tweeted this video of MJF signing his actual contract today: