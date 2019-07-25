Major League Wrestling has announced that they are partnering with Pro Wrestling NOAH. MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed that the relationship between the two companies includes a talent-exchange agreement and content collaboration.

According to PWInsider, NOAH and MLW locked a deal three weeks ago when Bauer was in Japan but the roots of the relationship began when GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Minoru Tanaka came to the United States to work for MLW in April.

KENTA, Minoru Suzuki, Taiji Ishimori, and Hiroshi Tanahashi are just a few notable names that once wrestled in NOAH.