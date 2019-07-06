Two weeks ago, Kayla Braxton spoke with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and asked who would be next up for him and his title. Before Balor could answer the question, Shinsuke Nakamura strolled up and gave his title a "too sweet," before heading off. WWE has announced the two Superstars will meet on this Tuesday's episode of SmackDown. From WWE's description it sounds like a non-title match.

Another match announced by WWE is Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler. The two were tag partners last week, but a mistake cost them the match against Heavy Machinery.

At Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan and Rowan will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Titles against The New Day and Heavy Machinery. On Tuesday, the three teams will appear for the first-ever, "SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit."

Finally, Aleister Black's opponent for Extreme Rules will be revealed. For weeks, Black demanded someone come knock on his door and challenge him, he finally got a challenger, and we'll find out in a few days who that person is.