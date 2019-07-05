Former WWE star MVP announced on his Instagram that he will be performing his one-man show, "Most Valuable Prisoner" on the Chris Jericho's Cruise.

MVP shared a throwback photo of the two during their time with WWE and captioned the photo: "The only way I know to shut Chris Jericho up! Fortunately, Chris hasn't shut ME up! I will be on the Jericho Cruise performing my one-man show "Most Valuable Prisoner". See you in January!"

"Most Valuable Prisoner" first premiered in London in November 2018. In the show, MVP reveals how he overcame street gangs, gun violence, racial prejudice, and his time in prison.

The second Chris Jericho Cruise event will be taking place on January 20, 2020, through January 24, 2020, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the guest of honor and Vickie Guerrero is the guest cruise director.

Other notable guests are WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Booker T, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. To learn more about the lineup and the event, please click here.

Below is MVP's announcement: