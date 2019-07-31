NJPW recently interviewed Tetsuya Naito, who discussed IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley's match with Juice Robinson, Los Ingobernables De Japon member Shingo Takagi, Jay White, KENTA, and when he was in his best shape.

Below are highlights from the interview:

Thoughts on Jon Moxley's match where he beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship:

"I saw it. But that Moxley match didn't really move me. I know it was a hot crowd in Ryogoku, that came through on the TV even, but I was left thinking 'why are the people making that kind of noise?' I couldn't put my finger on it, myself."

Why he picked Shingo Takagi to join Los Ingobernables De Japon:

"Obviously, I wouldn't have brought Takagi in if I didn't think he would make a big impact, but I never thought we'd be facing each other in a singles match so fast."

Naito wanting Takagi to try and get LIJ from him:

"Oh, yeah, absolutely. The guy doesn't care about anybody else around him whatsoever (laughs)! But I want that. I want him to be hungry. I want him to come in trying to take LIJ from me. I mean, I'm not going to let that happen, but still."

How he treated Jay White when White was a Young Lion:

"I picked on him quite a lot when he was a Young Lion. He'd be holding the ropes open for me on my entrance and I'd kick him away, stuff like that. He might have a bit of a grudge toward me, heh."

What he thinks about Jay White now:

"He did something I couldn't, winning the IWGP title in his 20s. He's certainly got a full head of steam. I think when you look at him post excursion, his in-ring approach and his size, you can see that change, but the biggest change for me is in his face. When he was a Young Lion, there was a softness to his face, frailty almost. Now he has results under his belt, you see that in his face, you see that confidence."

What interests him the most about KENTA:

"I mean he openly admitted he was a failure in WWE. To be in that much of a hole and stand in an NJPW ring, that's very similar to the position I was in four years ago."

Being honest about when he was in his best shape:

"I've been called a 'punch drunkard', 'beaten up'. To be honest, none of that's anybody else's business. If I'm honest, the best shape I've ever been in was for my debut. But if I were to really look out for myself, perhaps I should take a tour off and rest up."

Choosing between being a part-timer or someone who goes all out:

"But I want to go to every arena in the country and show every fan the Tetsuya Naito that's around right now. You can only see this Tetsuya Naito at this point in time. For the rest of my career, if it's a choice of being a part-timer for 10 years or going all out for three, I'm choosing the latter."

Naito also discussed Los Ingobernables De Japon members EVIL and SANADA. To read the whole interview, please click here.

