- Above is video of Mojo Rawley cutting a promo during a commercial break at this week's WWE RAW from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

"You know, I thought about having a match tonight but here... why? You see, Mojo Rawley, I'm what you call a triple threat - a former NFL star, currently have one of the greatest win - loss percentages in all of WWE, and I earned my MBA when I was just 21 years old. Do y'all even know what an MBA is, huh? Do you even know how to spell MBA? Didn't think so, which is why I'm done with y'all. So, tonight MBA stands for Mojo Boarding An Airplane. The first one out," Mojo laughed to end the promo.

- As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson captured the RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating The Usos and former champions The Revival in a Triple Threat on this week's show. The WWE stats page noted that only 16 WWE Superstars have won tag team titles in both a standard 2-on-2 match and a Triple Threat match. Gallows and Anderson joined that group with their win on RAW. The Revival are also in that group.

- It looks like Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam will end up being a Submission Match with a theme of the Sharpshooter vs. the Disarm Her.

WWE did an angle on this week's RAW where "A Moment of Bliss" host Alexa Bliss revealed footage from earlier in the day of Lynch attacking Natalya and WWE agent Fit Finlay as they were working out in the ring before RAW. This led to Natalya later attacking Lynch during her match with Bliss. Natalya then did a backstage promo where she said she wanted to challenge Lynch to add the Submission stipulation to their SummerSlam match, but she wasn't going to because she knows Lynch doesn't have the guts to accept a challenge like that.

Below are a few shots from the feud continuing on this week's RAW: