Jacob Fatu is your new MLW Heavyweight champion.

The Contra Unit member defeated "Filthy" Tom Lawlor at tonight's Kings of Colosseum event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago after 12-minutes, connecting with a top rope moonsault for the pinfall victory. This ended Lawlor's five-month reign as champion after beating Low Ki back at February's Superfight.

Lawlor threw everything he could at Fatu, including locking in his signature rear-naked choke that won him the title. That wasn't enough to keep the Samoan Destroyer down.

