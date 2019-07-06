Welcome to the beginning of the 2019 NJPW G1 Climax 29! Tonight will begin one of the most anticipated and prosperous tournaments in professional wrestling. For tonight's show, history will be made, as this is the first time the G1 has taken place on American soil. The event takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. This event is available for viewers to watch on AXS TV at 6 PM EST, for non-US territories it will be broadcasted on NJPWWorld.com, after the live broadcast, it will be available on the website by video on demand for US viewers. Five A Block matches will begin the tournament, as well as four tag team matches from fan favorites such as Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and many more. Let us know your thoughts about tonight's event by chiming in at the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through your social media to let your friends/family know about this exciting event. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Our live coverage will begin at 6 PM EST!

Here is the card for tonight's show:

Sho & Yoh vs. GoD ( Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) with a 20 Minute Limit

A wild start begins the match, as both Loa and Tonga go in to attack Sho and Yoh right away before the bell rings. Tonga was thrown out of the ring by both Sho and Yoh. Both Loa and Tonga are in the ring with a hard throw to Yoh. As of now, GoD is in control with a head hit to Yoh. A vertical suplex by Sho was reversed. A spear then came to Sho and an uppercut. Tonga is in the corner trying to recuperate after several hits from Sho. Sho goes for a bridge pin, and a 2 kick out happens. A superkick is nailed by Sho. A back cracker was made by Sho. A gun stun was made by Sho and Yoh, which looked like it could've ended the match, but it didn't. Instead GoD came in with a super power bomb, taking the win.

Winners: Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (GoD) (6:43 for the match time)

Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita & Jeff Cobb with a 20 Minute Time Limit

A roar from the crowd begins the match with "Ishii" chants. Ishii and Cobb begin the match. Cobb absorbs the shoulder attack, causing Ishii to look shocked. Another shoulder attack comes from Ishii to Cobb, which makes the audience quite happy to see that he finally went down. Both Ishii and Cobb tag in their partners, and now Umino and Narita are going at it. Narita puts down Umino quickly. A reversal from Umino puts Narita down at the moment. Both men are back up, and Umino tags in Ishii. Ishii lands some chest chops on Narita. Narita reverses with a few elbow attacks. Narita makes another reversal suplexing Ishii, Cobb is then tagged in by Narita. Cobb vertical suplexes "The Stone Pitbull." Cobb goes for a pin, for Ishii to kick out at 2.

Back and forth hits between Ishii and Cobb begin after the kick out. Ishii tags in Umino for him to put down both Cobb and Narita in the corner. Umino tries to lift up Cobb, but cannot. Now with some leverage, Umino is able to left Cobb up, once he is down Umino goes for a pin and Cobb kick outs at 2. Ishii is now in the ring but isn't in there for long. Cobb goes for a belly-to-belly suplex on Umino and then a tour of the islands, to pick up the win!

Winners: Jeff Cobb & Ren Narita

Post Match: Cobb and Ishii continue back and forth elbow shots. Both men cannot keep away from each other. The Young Lions push them to opposite corners of the ring.

YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens & Jay White with a 20 Minute Time Limit

The bell rings, and Goto and White begin the match. White is not even in the ring 5 seconds and tags in Owens to take care of things. Goto and Owens are about to lock up, and White comes in with a sneak attack to Goto. Goto gets up and puts White in the corner and throws a few punches. Owens comes in to help White, and Goto hits him too. HASHI comes in with a few chest slaps to Owens, now that things have settled in the meantime and all four men are not in the ring. HASHI goes for a pin and Owens kicks out a 1. With HASI up in the ropes, White then grabs his hair. Outside of the ring, White throws HASHI down spine first on the apron. White pushes HASHI back into the ring and Owens goes for the cover. HASHI kicks out at 2, determined to stay in the match. HASHI fires back with another chest chop. White is tagged in and HASHI is able to put him down to get a tag in from Goto. Goto comes in to give White a hip toss. Goto Irish Whips White into the corner and throws him down on the mat. Owens comes in to help White (no tag) and Goto is not having it. He throws Owens out of the ring. Goto moves out of the way as White comes at him, Goto then goes for a suplex and it is successful.

A huge knee comes from Owens and then a jewel heist, only for Goto to kick out. White is attacking HASHI outside of the ring. Owens is trying to go for a piledriver, but doesn't get it. Spinning wheel kick comes from Goto. Goto goes for some chest kicks and then the GTR and gets the 1-2-3- pin.

Winners: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI- HASHI

Jyushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito (With a 20 Minute Time Limit)

Liger and BUSHI start the match. Both start with a lockup with Liger pushing BUSHI into the ropes with a clean break. BUSHI goes straight to the eyes on Liger. Liger then gets BUSHI with a Romero special. The teammates of BUSHI do not like this and come into the ring to protect him. Robinson and Yano take care of the other team, but not for long. BUSHI tries to go for Liger's mask. Naito is tagged in and puts Liger into a sleeper hold. Naito also is trying to go for the mask.

Liger tags in Robinson and attacks all the opposing tag team members. Takagi takes control of Robinson for a moment, but then both men exchange back and forth hits to one another. Robinson lifts Takagi for the Juice Box, but it doesn't work out in his favor. Robinson pumps up the crowd for some Juice punches. As he is about to give him the left hand to God, Takagi hits him. Robinson then goes for a tag to Yano and Takagi does the same with Naito. Naito spits on Yano several times. Naito and Yano trade hair pulls then a neck breaker from Naito. BUSHI comes in to help Naito. Robinson gets thrown into the barricade as well as Liger. Yano did a quick roll up and got the pin for his team. After a different camera angle recap, it looks like a low blow helped Yano get the win.

Winners: Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, and Jyushin Thunder Liger

Now the attention is turned to the entrances of the first two A-Block competitors.

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer with a 30 Minute Time Limit

Archer charged Ospreay before the match begins and Ospreay comes back with a Spanish Fly. Now that the bell has run, Ospreay goes for several kicks to Archer in the corner of the ring. Archer gets up and both men have a stare down before the first hit is thrown by Archer. Ospreay goes for drop kick, pushing Archer out of the ring. With both men out of the ring, Archer chokeslams Ospreay into a table.

Now with both men back in the ring, Archer went for a shoulder tackle, putting Ospreay down. A close up shows that Ospreay is now bleeding from the nose. Archer gets up on the top rope while Ospreay is holding him while he is able to walk across the rope and dropped down hitting Ospreay. Archer goes for three corner attacks. He takes a moment to look out into the audience while the crowd roars several boos.

Ospreay goes for an aerial attack and is successful. Ospreay goes for a 6-1-9. He pins Archer only for a 2 kick out. Ospreay is now furious and was about to try the storm breaker, but Archer broke it up. A high kick from Ospreay puts Archer down. Archer shoulder tackled Ospreay all the way across the opposite side of the ring. An apron bomb from Archer to Ospreay as both men are now outside of the ring.

Code red comes from Ospreay, reversing another attack from Archer. Both men were so close to a double countout but they were able to get back into the ring and Ospreay puts in a shooting star press. A Robinson Special then an Oscutter is next, and when he thought he had the pin, Archer kicked out at 2. Archer now has Ospreay in the muscle buster, slamming him to the mat. As he pins him, Ospreay kicks out at 2. Archer then goes for blackout, and goes for a pin. Ospreay kicks out at 2. A claw to the head now from Archer to Ospreay and he is able to go to the ropes for a rope break. When the referee tells Archer to break it up, Archer comes back with some foul words towards the ref. Both men are now on the top rope with a Spanish Fly, and Archer falls to the mat, hard. Ospreay goes for a storm breaker, a reversal comes from Archer, then a spinning hook kick. Ospreay and Archer are now on the top rope and he jumps him on the second rope to knee Ospreay on the third rope.

Archer goes for the iron claw and that is what concludes the match (18:27) for him to get the win against Ospreay.



Winner: Archer (+2 points)

Post Match: Archer attacks one of the Young Lions after the match and then climbs the top rope celebrating his first win in the tournament.

EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale with a 30 Minute Time Limit

Both men are out of the ring climbing up the ramp attacking one another. EVIL goes far enough back to get a running start on Fale. EVIL tries to lift up Fale but is unsuccessful. Fale lifts up EVIL instead and throws him on top of barricade. Fale goes for a stomach punch, he grabs EVIL by the hair and throws him into the ring pole. The referee is counting and Fale makes it in by the 16 count. EVIL then rolls in quickly at the 18 count. Fale goes for several back hits to EVIL.

Trapped in the corner of the ring, Fale goes for several hits to EVIL's chin area. With EVIL falling from the hits, Fale goes for the pin and EVIL kicks out at 2. EVIL now gets back his momentum and gets a body slam. EVIL then sends Fale over the top rope onto the outside. Fale kicks EVIL after getting some chairs from underneath the ring. EVIL puts a chair around Fale's neck and slams him into the ring pole. Not too long after, both men roll back into the ring.

Fale goes for a splash and pins EVIL, only for EVIL to kick out at 2. Fale leaves the ring and brings in several chairs. The referee takes away one of the chairs, and as he does, Fale brings in another chair only for EVIL to big kick the chair into him. Fale goes for a grenade and succeeds, but only gets a 2 count pin from EVIL. With the referee out after a kick mistake from EVIL, he brings in one of the chairs to attack Fale, but it's too late as Fale low blows EVIL. Fale puts a chair around EVIL's neck and gets another chair to put in a hit. Fale goes for the bad luck fall, which gets him the win (11:33).

Winner: Bad Luck Fale (+2 points)

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.